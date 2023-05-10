Porsche 718 Spyder RS unveiled

Porsche is launching a new special edition version of their 718 Boxster, the Porsche 718 Spyder RS, this is basically a convertible counterpart for the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and the car comes with 500 PS.

The car features a 4.0 litre six-cylinder Boxer engine and it comes with a short-ratio seven-speed PDKm it has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 208 km/h.

Like every modern RS model, the new 718 Spyder RS is available exclusively with the Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK). This gearbox shifts through its seven gears at lightning speed and guarantees maximum performance. The gearshift paddles allow drivers to keep their hands on the steering wheel even when shifting gears manually. Alternatively, the driver can use the ergonomically designed selector lever on the centre console. In addition to the more powerful engine, the new model’s lower weight also contributes to better performance: at 1,410 kilograms, the Spyder RS weighs 40 kg less than the 718 Spyder with PDK and is actually five kilograms lighter than the closed 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The Spyder RS represents the latest high-water mark of the model line started in 2016.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche 718 Spyder RS over at Porsche at the link below, the car will make its public debut next month at the 75 years of Porsche Sports Cars in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen and then at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK.

Source Porsche





