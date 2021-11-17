Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS shown off on video

Earlier we heard about the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and now we get to see the car in action in a new video from Porsche.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is Porsche’s most powerful Cayman to date, the car comes with 494 horsepower, the standard Cayman GT4 has 414 horsepower.

The new 718 Cayman GT4 RS looks seriously impressive from the video, Porsche is also launching a track-only G4 RS Clubsport version.

Modifications to the chassis also contribute to its greater performance. Ball joints bind the chassis tightly to the body to deliver even more precise and direct handling. The adjustable, circuit-ready chassis has an RS-specific shock absorber set-up, as well as modified spring and anti-roll bar rates.

All of these enhancements compared to the 718 Cayman GT4 make the GT4 RS the most uncompromising and sharpest member of the 718 family. This is particularly evident on the Nürburgring Nordschleife. During the final phase of set-up adjustments, Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister lapped the 20.832-kilometre track in 7:09.300 minutes. The GT4 RS conquered the shorter 20.6 km version, which previously served as the benchmark, in 7:04.511 minutes – 23.6 seconds faster than the 718 Cayman GT4.

You can find out more details about the new Porsche Cayman GT4 RS over at Porsche at the link below, the car starts at €141,338.

Source Porsche

