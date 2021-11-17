Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is designed for the track

Earlier today we got to see the new Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 and now we have more details on the track-only version of the car, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport.

The Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is designed for racing and the car comes with an impressive 494 horsepower and it features a 7-speed PDK transmission.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport continues this tradition and offers a further improvement in terms of its competitiveness. The 500 PS 4.0 litre six-cylinder boxer engine taken directly from the current 911 GT3 Cup racing car is almost 18 per cent more powerful than the 3.8 litre engine that was used in the previous model. Thanks to an optimised air intake, maximum power is achieved at 8,300 rpm – 800 rpm higher than the previous engine. The new engine revs up to 9,000 rpm. It develops 465 newton metres (Nm) at 6,000 rpm instead of the previous 425 Nm at 6,600 rpm. The result is a much wider usable speed band, which makes driving the car much easier for pro-racers and amateur drivers alike.

Modifications to the chassis have also improved the handling of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport. The damper technology has been revised from the ground up in order to achieve an optimised vehicle responsiveness and a further improvement in body control. This has had a significant impact on the overall performance of the vehicle and handling. Upgrades include the use of two-way adjustable shock absorbers with improved characteristics, in addition to adjustable sword-type anti-roll bars front and rear.

