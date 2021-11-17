Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport unveiled

Porsche has revealed its latest 718 Cayman models, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS and 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport .

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS has a 0 to 62 mph time of just 3.4 seconds and the car has a top speed of 315 km/h (195 mph). The 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport is basically the racing version of the car.

The naturally aspirated flat-six engine, familiar from the 911 GT3 Cup racing car and the 911 GT3 series production model, forms the centrepiece of a sports car that has been designed for maximum driving pleasure. The engine revs as high as 9,000 rpm. Compared to the 718 Cayman GT4, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS has an extra 80 PS (59 kW; 718 Cayman GT4: fuel consumption combined (WLTP) 11.1 –10.7 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (WLTP) 251 – 242 g/km, fuel consumption combined (NEDC) 10.9 – 10.2 l/100 km, CO₂ emissions combined (NEDC) 249 – 232 g/km), resulting in a weight-to-power ratio of 2.83 kg/PS. Maximum torque has been increased from 430 to 450 Nm.

Among the striking features of the new, top-of-the-range 718 are the process air intakes behind the driver and passenger windows. The 718 Cayman normally has small side windows here. The new air intakes improve both the intake airflow and, at the same time, create a thrilling intake noise right next to the occupants’ ears. The characteristic air intakes in front of the rear wheels have been retained and are used for engine cooling.

