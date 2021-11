Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS coming at LA Auto Show

Porsche recently share a video and some photos of the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS and now the carmaker has announced that the car will debut at the LA Auto Show.

As well as the Cayman GT4 RS and we will also get to see the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport which is a racing version of the car.

At the LA Auto Show (19 – 28 November), Porsche will present the new flagship of the 718 family: the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. The RS-typical features include more downforce and power than the GT4, while the weight has been reduced even further. The result is the most uncompromising and sharpest 718 ever – and a world of driving pleasure.

It can complete a 20.6-kilometre lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 7:04.511 minutes. This is 23.6 seconds faster than a 718 Cayman GT4 equipped with Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK). At the same time, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport racing version will celebrate its debut in Los Angeles. The unveiling of all five world premieres will take place on 17 November at 05:00 (CET) with Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche AG, Detlev von Platen, Member of the Executive Board for Sales and Marketing, and Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Model Line 911 and 718. Ex-Formula One driver and Porsche brand ambassador Mark Webber will host the event.

You can find out more information about the new 718 Cayman GT4 RS over at Porsche at the link below.

