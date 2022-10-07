Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet 14 minute teaser trailer

Nintendo has released a new 14 minute teaser trailer for its upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet game allowing you to “find your treasure in your own journey“. Where will you go? What will you discover? Check out the official Nintendo trailer below which provides plenty of insight into what you can expect from the new adventure games.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet games, developed by GAME FREAK, are the newest chapters in the Pokémon role-playing game series created for the Nintendo Switch games console. In these games, the Pokémon series takes a new evolutionary step, allowing you to explore freely in a richly expressed open world.

“Every big journey begins with a single step! Take a peek at some of the adventure you’ll find through the open world of Paldea! The various towns of the Paldea region blend seamlessly into the wilderness with no borders. You’ll be able to see the Pokémon of this region in the skies, in the seas, in the forests, on the streets—all over! You’ll experience the true joy of the Pokémon series—battling against wild Pokémon in order to catch them—now in an open-world game that players of any age can enjoy.”

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet release date

Now available to pre-order Nintendo has set Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet release date for November 18, 2022 when it will be available to play on the Switch Nintendo handheld. A double pack that includes both games will be available later on the Pokémon Center website and at participating video game retailers.

Source : Nintendo



