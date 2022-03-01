Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone gets official

Poco has launched a new smartphone at Mobile World Congress 2022, the Poco X4 Pro 5G, Poco also showed off their Poco M4 Pro smartphone as well.

The new X4 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

POCO X4 Pro 5G’s large 6.67″ AMOLED DotDisplay screen not only catches the eye but also operates at a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth and immersive true-to-life visual experience. This is the first time that POCO employs AMOLED for X-series. That, on top of the 360Hz touch sampling rate, means the smartphone responds to every movement in no time. Every scroll, swipe, or drag on screen offers less lag. And every color is vibrant and larger-than-life, thanks to DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The AMOLED display featuring 2400 x 1080 FHD+ resolution can automatically adjust its brightness to match its surroundings. In addition, with a SGS Eye Care Certification to boot, POCO X4 Pro 5G’s screen is softer on its users’ eyes during long gaming sessions.

POCO X4 Pro 5G has a powerful 108MP sensor at the helm of its camera array. It measures in at a massive 1/1.52″ making it one of the world’s highest resolution sensors available, which is the first time used on POCO. Paired with the sensor’s 9-in-1 binning technology, the sensor captures more light for improved clarity and brings out the most from every shot.

You can find out more details about the new Poco Android smartphone over at the company's website

Source Poco

