Poco M4 Pro 5G lands in India February 15th

The Poco M4 Pro 5G launched back in November and now the handset is headed to more countries, it will be launching in India on the 15th of February.

The handset has been available in Europe since last year and it retails for €199, the specifications of the Indian version are expected to be the same.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 810G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of storage and it features a MicroSD card slot.

The new Poco M4 Pro smartphone features a 6.6-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery that has 33W fast charging.

The handset comes with a range of cameras, there are dual cameras on the rear of the device and a single camera on the front of the handset. The dual rear cameras include a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera which is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

As yet there are no details on how much the new Poco M4 Pro smartphone will cost when it launches in India, we will have more details at the launch.

Source Poco, GSM Arena

