Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone gets official

By

Poco M4 Pro 5G

Poco has launched their new Android smartphone, the Poco M4 Pro 5G and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage, if you need some additional storage the handset features a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

The new Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging that can charge from zero to one hundred percent in just 59 minutes.

The device comes with a range of cameras, this includes a 16-megapixel camera on the front which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a dual-camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Pricing for the new Poco M4 Pro smartphone starts at €230 for the 4GB model and €250 for the 6GB model, Poco will offer the handset with a discount of €200 and €220 respectively in an early bird deal. It will come in a choice of three colors, Cool Blue, Poco Yello, and Power Black.

Source GSM Arena

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets