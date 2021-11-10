Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone gets official

Poco has launched their new Android smartphone, the Poco M4 Pro 5G and the handset comes with a 6.6-inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 64GB or 128GB of included storage, if you need some additional storage the handset features a MicroSD card slot for expansion.

The new Poco M4 Pro 5G smartphone comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging that can charge from zero to one hundred percent in just 59 minutes.

The device comes with a range of cameras, this includes a 16-megapixel camera on the front which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a dual-camera setup which includes a 50-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Pricing for the new Poco M4 Pro smartphone starts at €230 for the 4GB model and €250 for the 6GB model, Poco will offer the handset with a discount of €200 and €220 respectively in an early bird deal. It will come in a choice of three colors, Cool Blue, Poco Yello, and Power Black.

Source GSM Arena

