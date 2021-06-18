Poco X3 GT Android smartphone spotted at the FCC

It looks like Pocco are getting ready to launch their latest Android smartphone, the Poco X3 GT as the device has been spotted at the FCC.

This suggests that Pocco could be getting ready to launch the new device and we also have some rumored specifications for the handset.

The device is rumored to come with a 6.6 inch IPS LCD display that will feature a Full High Definition+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G mobile processor and it will apparently with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

There will be two storage options, 128GB and 256B, so the configurations available with be 6GB /128GB, 8GB /128GB and 8GB / 256GB. It is not clear as yet on whether the handset will have a microSD card slot.

The new Poco X3 GT Android smartphone will come with a range of cameras, on the back of the device there will be three cameras, a 64 megapixel wide main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the device there will be a 16 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies, as yet we do not know when this new Poco smartphone will launch, it should be some time soon.

Source Abhishek Yadav, GSM Arena

