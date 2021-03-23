Poco X3 Pro smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Poco X3 Pro smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and it comes with a 6.67 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The Poco X3 Pro is equipped with a 48 megapixel main camera and it features an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The device also comes with a 5160 mAh battery and a 33W fast charger and it will come in three colors, Phantom Black, Frost Blue and Metal Bronze.

The 6GB and 128GB of storage model will retail for £199 and the 8GB and 256GB model £249, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Poco

