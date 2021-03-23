Geeky Gadgets

Poco X3 Pro smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new Poco X3 Pro smartphone for some time, the handset is now official and it comes with a 6.67 inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of storage.

The Poco X3 Pro is equipped with a 48 megapixel main camera and it features an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there is a 20 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The device also comes with a 5160 mAh battery and a 33W fast charger and it will come in three colors, Phantom Black, Frost Blue and Metal Bronze.

The 6GB and 128GB of storage model will retail for £199 and the 8GB and 256GB model £249, you can find out more details at the link below.

