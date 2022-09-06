Poco M5 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

Earlier today we heard about two new Poco smartphones, the Poco M5 and the M5S and now we get to find out more details about one of these devices in a new video.

The video below from tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Poco M5 smartphone and its range of features, let’s find out more details about the handset.

As a reminder, the Poco M5 comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset features a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution, the display comes with Gorilla Glass 5.

Other specifications on the handset include a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

These include a 50-megapixel main camera on the back and also a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The M5 will be available in a choice of colors which include Poco Yello, Green and Black, and pricing for the handset starts at €189.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

