Poco M5 and M5s smartphones get official

Poco has added two new smartphones to its range, the Poco M5, and the M5s, the two handsets have slightly different specifications.

The Poco M8 features a 6.58-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution, the display comes with Gorilla Glass 5.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The handset also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage and it features a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging, it comes with android 12 and MIUI 13.

The Poco M5 comes with a range of cameras, there is a 50-megapixel main camera on the back and also a 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera, on the front of the handset there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Poco M5s features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that has a 60HZ refresh rate and this device comes with an Helio G95 mobile processor. There is a choice of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The M5S comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera, there is a 13-megapixel camera on the front of the handset. The Poco M5 will start at €189 and the M5S will start at €209.

Source GSM Arena

