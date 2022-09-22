Anbernic RG353V pocket games console $113

Gamers in the market for a small pocket games console capable of dual booting Linux and Android operating systems may be interested in the affordable Anbernic RG353V which is now available to purchase online priced at $113. Equipped with dual microSD card slot the small console is equipped with a 3.5 inch IPS LCD touchscreen display offering users a resolution of 640 x 480 pixels. Together with dual analog sticks, a D-Pad, action buttons, and four shoulder triggers as well as a vibration motor for haptic feedback during gameplay.

Powered by a 1.8 GHz Rockchip RK3566 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor supported by 2GB of LPDDR4-1056 RAM and graphics in the form of a Mali-G52 2EE chip, the system also features 32GB of eMMC 5.1 storage for games. Although this can be expanded further using microSD cards as needed.

Pocket games console

Connectivity is provided by support for Bluetooth 4.2 and wireless Wi-Fi 5 enabling you to play games from online streaming services or stream directly from a PC. The internal rechargeable 3,200 mAh battery is capable of providing up to 6 hours of play from a single charge.

