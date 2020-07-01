PlayStation VR support arrives on Dreams July 22nd

Sony and Media Molecule have this week announced that PlayStation VR support will be arriving on the Dreams game later this month will be available from July 22nd 2020 onwards. Enabling PlayStation VR owners to sculpt and play VR creations and games made by Dreams users across the world. The news was announced during this week’s DreamsCom showcase, Inside The Box and Dreams players will be able to download the update for free. The Dreams VR expansion brings with it new tutorials, how-tos, and kits to get you started when creating with the PS VR system plus new content to play from Media Molecule.

“When it comes to Create Mode in VR, sculpting is truly unique, allowing you to bring your Dreams to life around you. If you have PlayStation Move Controllers, you’ll find sculpting in VR is a very one-to-one experience and lets you fully immerse in the creation process. Of course, you don’t need to be in VR to create for PS VR, and non-PS VR users will benefit from the update as well. We’re introducing a handful of new gadgets to Create Mode, and a full slate of accessibility features including comfort mode, vignette strength, static sky, and more to make the experience of playing and creating as great as possible.

We have also created a whole range of different experiences ready to play and inspire Dreamers for their own versions. From games such as Box Blaster, which sees you testing your sharp-shooting skills, to our Inside the Box Gallery which features sculpts and art pieces from different members of the team, including an ultra-fabulous mech. Games like Box Blaster will also have their own respective creation kits.”

For more information on the new Dreams VR expansion jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.

Source : PlayStation

