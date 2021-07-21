PlayStation Summer Sale starts today with 1,000’s of discounts

Sony has announced the start of its massive PlayStation Summer Sale, making available thousands of PlayStation Store offers including discounts on FIFA 21, Hitman 3, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and more. The latest PlayStation games sale runs until August 4th 2021 and is offering a wealth of PS games on sale for a limited time.

Sony is offering full games, game bundles, Premium Editions and more, so if you are looking to bag a bargain and extend your games library for enjoyment over the summer months visit the official PlayStation Store where Sony is offering 25% of Demon’s Souls, 50% off Hitman 3, 40% off ARK: Survival Evolved, 25% off Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS4 and PS5 to name just a few.

“In the latest adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe, teenager Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. But when a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his new home, the aspiring hero realises that with great power, there must also come great responsibility. To save all of Marvel’s New York, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.”

“If you already own the PS4 version of this game, you can get the PS5 digital version at no extra cost and you do not need to purchase this product. Owners of a PS4 disc copy must insert it into the PS5 every time they want to download or play the PS5 digital version. PS4 game disc owners who buy the PS5 Digital Edition disc-free console will not be able to get the PS5 version at no extra cost.”

Jump over to the PlayStation Store for a full list of all the discounted PlayStation games which are available to purchase until August fourth 2021.

Source : PlayStation

