FIFA 22 now available to preorder and download

The new FIFA 22 football game unveiled by Electronic Arts earlier this week is now available to pre-order and pre-download in anticipation of its launch in September 2021. The FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition of the game includes Early Access and will allow you to start playing from September 27th 2021. Those not opting for the Ultimate Edition will be able to enjoy FIFA 22 on October 1st 2021 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Origin and Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

FIFA 22 is being built using next-generation HyperMotion Technology combining Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most “realistic, fluid and responsive football experience“, explains Electronic Arts.

“Powered by HyperMotion, FIFA 22 combines Advanced 11v11 Match Capture and proprietary machine learning technology to deliver the most realistic, fluid and responsive football experience for next-gen consoles and Stadia, unlocking the raw emotion, passion and physicality of the world’s game. HyperMotion technology enabled the integration of the first-ever motion capture of 22 professional footballers playing at high intensity. “

“Additionally, EA’s proprietary machine learning algorithm learns from more than 8.7 million frames of advanced match capture, then writes new animations in real time to create organic football movement across a variety of interactions on the pitch. Whether it’s a shot, pass or cross, HyperMotion transforms how players move on and off the ball.”

Source : Major Nelson

