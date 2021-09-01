PlayStation Store Essential Picks sale now on

Sony has announced the start of its new PlayStation Store Essential Picks promotion sale today offering PlayStation gamers a wide variety of discounts to “celebrate the start of a new month“. Games included in the promotion include It Takes Two, No Man’s Sky and racing simulation game F1 2021 to name just a few. The PlayStation Essential Picks promotion runs from today Wednesday, September 1st at 00.00am (local time) until Wednesday, September 15th at 11.59pm (local time) explains Sony.
Sony has also this month released a new version of its PlayStation 5 console making a number of tweaks internally to the heatsink, if you are interested in learning more about the differences between the new base station five and the original PlayStation 5 launched back in November 2020 check out the overview created of both by Austin Evans. From the outside the new PlayStation 5 looks exactly the same as the original apart from a single screw that attaches to the console base and keeps the a station upright. The original PS5 required a flathead screwdriver to remove this screw but now Sony has included an easy opening screw that can be removed by hand.
- ABZU
- Additional Costume Set
- Additional Horse Set
- Additional Scenario Set
- Adr1ft
- Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
- Apex Legends – Lifeline and Bloodhound Double Pack
- Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
- Apex Legends – Octane Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Champion Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Gibraltar Edition
- Apex Legends™ – Pathfinder Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe PS4 & PS5
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assetto Corsa
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Asstto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
- Batman: Arkham Collection
- Berserk and the Band of the Hawk
- Biomutant
- BioShock 2 Remastered
- BioShock Remastered
- Blizzard® Arcade Collection
- Bloodstained – Iga’s Back Pack
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Book of Demons
- Borderlands 3 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 PS4™ & PS5™
- Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bugsnax PS4 & PS5
- Bundle of 15 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 15 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 40 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 40 Pet Carriers
- Bundle of 5 Lunchboxes
- Bundle of 5 Mr. Handys
- Bundle of 5 Pet Carriers
- Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Gold Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Call of The Sea
- Capcom Arcade Stadium：Ghosts ‘n Goblins
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – Deluxe Edition
- Case of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Catherine: Full Body – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Chivalry 2 PS4 & PS5
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition PS4 & PS5
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cooking Mama: Cookstar
- Cooler of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Crash Bandicoot™ 4: It’s About Time
- Crash Bundle 2021 Anniversary
- Crash Bundle 2021 Quadrilogy
- Crate of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Cris Tales
- Days Gone
- Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
- Dead by Daylight: Special Edition PS4™ & PS5™
- Dead by Daylight: Ultimate Edition
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- Detroit: Become Human – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
- El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
- F1® 2021 PS4 & PS5
- F1® 2021: Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Collector’s Edition
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + Quad Lake Pass
- Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour + The Catch: Carp & Coarse
- For Honor: Complete Edition
- Ghostrunner
- God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition
- HITMAN 3 – Standard Edition
- Homefront: The Revolution
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition PS4 & PS5
- How to Survive 2
- How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
- Indivisible
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition
- It Takes Two PS4™ & PS5™
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Journey to the Savage Planet: Hot Garbage
- Journey: Collector’s Edition
- Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
- Last Day of June
- LEGO DC Super-Villains – Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- Let’s Sing 2020: Platinum Edition
- Let’s Sing 2021
- Let’s Sing Queen
- Little Big Workshop
- Mafia: Definitive Edition
- Mafia: Trilogy
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Memories of Mars
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War – Definitive Edition
- MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM EXTREME VS. MAXIBOOST ON
- Monster Hunter: World – Iceborne Master Edition
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS4 & PS5
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle
- Moving Out
- Musashi
- My Time at Portia
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker – Deluxe Edition
- Necromunda: Hired Gun
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition
- Neighbours back From Hell
- No Man’s Sky PS4 & PS5
- Open Country
- Overcooked! 2
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Persona 5 Royal – Digital Deluxe Edition
- PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
- Portal Knights
- Red Dead Online
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode
- Refrigerator of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Resident Evil 2
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Sakura Wars
- Skyrim Special Edition + Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Gold Edition
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured but Whole
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Edition (PS5)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas
- Starlink: Battle For Atlas – Deluxe Edition
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris
- Terraria
- The Blizzard® 30-Year Celebration Collection
- The Catch: Carp & Coarse – Collector’s Edition
- The Crew 2 – Special Edition
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle
- The Disney Afternoon Collection
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XIV ULTIMATE EDITION
- The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition
- The Outer Worlds
- The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
- The Sims 4 – Deluxe Party Edition
- The Sims 4 Plus Cats & Dogs Bundle
- The Survivalists
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Year 1 Pass
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Standard Edition
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Ultimate Edition
- Tony Hawk’s™ Pro Skater™ 1 + 2
- Train Sim World 2020: Collector’s Edition
- Truck of Nuka-Cola Quantum
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Unturned
- Valkyria Chronicles 4: Complete Edition
- Virginia
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition PS4 & PS5
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition PS4 & PS5
- Wreckfest – Complete Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition PS4 & PS5
For more details on all the new PlayStation games included in the Essential Picks promotion jump over to the official PlayStation blog by following the link below.
Source : Sony
