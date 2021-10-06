PlayStation Now games October 2021

Sony has made available its new PlayStation Now games for October 2021 making available Amnesia: Collection, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Yet Another Zombie Defense, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition for PlayStation gamers to enjoy.

The Last of Us Part II

Five years after their dangerous journey across the post-pandemic United States, Ellie and Joel have settled down in Jackson, Wyoming. Living amongst a thriving community of survivors has allowed them peace and stability, despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.

When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

“PlayStation Now’s October lineup is so massive, you may struggle to utter their names aloud in a single breath. But let’s try: The Last of Us Part II. Fallout 76, Desperados III. Amnesia: Collection, Final Fantasy VIII Remastered, Yet Another Zombie Defense, Victor Vran: Overkill Edition. *Phew*. These seven titles will all launch tomorrow, Tuesday October 5.”

Amnesia: Collection

The cult classic Amnesia horror series is finally available for Playstation 4. This collection contains all three games: The Dark Descent, Justine and A Machine For Pigs.

“One collection, three terrifying experiences. In Amnesia: The Dark Descent, you awaken in a desolate castle, barely remembering anything about your past. Exploring its eerie pathways, you must piece together your troubled memories and uncover the horror that lies deep below. In Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs, wealthy industrialist Oswald Mandus wakes in his bed wracked with fever and haunted by dreams of a dark and hellish engine. All he knows is that his children are in grave peril, and it’s up to him to save them. Finally, Amnesia: Justine puts you through a series of trials constructed by a demented mind. Will you risk your own life to save others?”

Source : Sony

