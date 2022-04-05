PlayStation Now games April 2022 now available to play

Sony has announced the new games that will be available this month via the PlayStation Now subscription service. Available from today are Outer Wilds, WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship, Journey to the Savage Planet and Werewolf The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

PlayStation Now games April 2022

Check out the trailers below to learn more about WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship and Werewolf The Apocalypse – Earthblood.

Outer Wilds is an open world mystery about a solar system trapped in an endless time loop. Play as the newest recruit of Outer Wilds Ventures, a fledgling space program searching for answers in this strange, constantly evolving solar system. The planets of Outer Wilds are packed with hidden locations that change with the passage of time. Visit an underground city before it’s swallowed by sand, or explore the surface of a planet as it crumbles beneath your feet. Every secret is guarded by hazardous environments and natural catastrophes. Can the endless time loop be stopped? Answers await you in the most dangerous reaches of space.

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship – Tackle Career mode or compete against the community’s best in this off-road racing simulation. Reach the 2021 season podium, and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the competition, relive 19 events that have shaped the history of the Championship in retrospective mode, as well as the chance to drive six historic rallies such as Acropolis and Rallye Sanremo in some of the championship’s iconic cars manufacturers such as Alpine, Audi, Subaru, Ford and Toyota.

Journey to the Savage Planet – Explore (and try and survive) a charming and hilariously chaotic alien world solo or with a friend online in this sci-fi adventure. As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace – The 4th best interstellar space exploration company – Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but good luck!

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood – Traverse the Pacific Northwest as man, wolf or werebeast in this action RPG based on the tabletop roleplaying game of the same name. Each form has its advantages: the wolf can sneak around undetected, as a human Cahal can interact with other people, and the werewolf can unleash its rage to tear enemies apart. Use them all to succeed in your mission as an eco-warrior to protect your land.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals