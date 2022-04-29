Pixy is a new mini selfie drone for Snapchat

Snapchat’s parent company Snap has unveiled a new device, Pixy which is a mini selfie drone that is designed to be used with Snapchat.

Pixy is basically a pocket sized drone that can be used with Snapchat and it will retail for $229.99, the device is available in the USA and France.

Everything you need to capture the moment from a new perspective is right in the palm of your hand. With the simple tap of a button, Pixy flies in four preset flight paths. It can float, orbit, and follow wherever you lead, without a controller or any set-up. And, Pixy finds its home in your hand, landing gently at the end of the flight.

Pixy is a companion to Snapchat. Videos from flights are wirelessly transferred and saved into Snapchat Memories. From there, use Snapchat’s editing tools, Lenses, and Sounds to customize what you capture. With a few taps, you can automatically crop into portrait and apply quick Smart Edits, like Hyperspeed, Bounce, Orbit 3D and Jump Cut. Then, share to Chat, Stories, Spotlight, or any other platform.

The Snapchat Pixy mini drone is expected to launch in more countries sometime soon, you can find out more details about the device at the link below.

Source Snap

