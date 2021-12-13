PICHI X2 EDC Titanium pocket multitool $80

Pichi Design based in Canada has created a new all in one everyday carry (EDC) Titanium multitool in the form of the PICHI X2, which is now available to back via Kickstarter. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 200 backers with still 39 days remaining. Equipped with a variety of essential everyday tools such as sharp blade, screwdrivers, pribar, obligatory bottle opener and more.

EDC Titanium pocket multitool

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $80 or £59 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“PICHI X2 is created with the EDC enthusiast in mind. It is made with only the best material, Grade 5 Titanium, and superior nine-stage craftsmanship. Grade 5 Titanium is the perfect material for EDC pocket tools, it is lightweight, durable, and has unmatched strength. Offering a pocket tool that can be counted on when you need it most and is easy to carry without weighing you down or taking up too much space. Blades are the most used tool in an EDC tool. We used a No.11 surgical blade to ensure easy removal, affordable, and easy-to-find replacement. All your cutting needs will be met with PICHI X2. Whether it’s boxes, paper, rope, tags, plastic, or bags, this blade can handle it.”

With the assumption that the PICHI X2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the PICHI X2 titanium pocket multitool project checkout the promotional video below.

“Whether you put PICHI X2 in your pocket or hang it from your belt, you won’t notice this EDC tool. Designing and redesigning dozens of times, if not more, we created a pocket tool that weighs 44 grams without any sacrifices made to the design or durability. With a wrench head that matches over 20 bolts and turns like a ratchet, you won’t need any other tools when carrying a PICHI X2.”

“Titanium belongs to EDC enthusiasts. It is not just the material; it is the value titanium carries along. The best material mother nature has to offer, which balances weight, strength, and durability. Titanium is also corrosion-resistant, making for a longer-lasting and desirable component for an EDC tool.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the titanium pocket multitool, jump over to the official PICHI X2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

