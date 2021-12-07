TITANER Titanium lunch box is light, leakproof, strong and environmentally friendly

If you are in the market for a new lunch box you might be interested in the aptly named TITANER, a titanium bento lunch box designed to be leakproof and yet capable of carrying a wide variety of different lunches depending on your appetite and preferences. Equipped with a secure locking mechanism the titanium lunchbox is easy to clean, ultralightweight, strong and environmentally friendly with no plastic components insight. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $63 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates).

Titanium lunch box hits Kickstarter

– This bento box is with no plastic, the container avoids the harmful chemicals, so you can enjoy lunch time with your friends.

– This bento lunch box can keep your food fresh and won’t leak out. Designed with locking clips, no matter you put this food container on the backpack or accidentally drop it.

– This bento lunch box is made from food grade titanium, made to last forever.

“Consideing our using habits indoor and outdoor, we made this breakthrough design of combine the lock clicp and foldable side handle to make it leakproof, easy to carry, and useful when you go camping. The design concept of this lunch box is “less is more”. As this is a bento box. We almost use is everyday. Therefore, when we designed this box, the core point are: 1. Healthy: food grade titanium+ food grade tritium rim 2. Portable: weighs only 227g, capicity is 700ml, big enough to take enough food and light enough to carry everyday, and it is 100% leak-free, you can just put it in your bag. 3. Functional: You can even use it to heat food or cook noodles when camping.”

If the TITANER crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the TITANER Titanium bento lunch box project review the promotional video below.

“This bento box is made of pure titanium material, super light, strong, corrosion-resistant, dishwasher safe, durable and won’t rust or erode overtime.. It will also not retain or impart colors, stains, odors, or flavors into food. And the most important thing is that It is non-toxic and compatible with human body. 700ml capicity, great for camping, hiking, backpacking, survival, and other outdoor activities. The design of the lock clips is super sturdy, no matter you put this food container on the backpack or accidentally drop it, the lip will not open and keep food perfectly inside the box.”

“This titanium lunch box is designed with lock clips, underneath the bento lunch box lid, we installed a tritium ring to enhance leak proof and to keep food fresh. With the stury lock clips, no matter you put this food container on the backpack or accidentally drop it, the lip will not open and keep food perfectly inside the box. Just enjoy traveling without worrying about leaking lunch containers in your bags.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the Titanium lunch box, jump over to the official TITANER crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

