Sulagan smart lunch box and food storage system

Sulagan has been designed by the engineers at Kriamo to provide a modern lunch box and food storage system, helping you reduce food waste, save money and help the environment. ” It’s time to revolutionize the way we store and organize our food.” The Sulagan lunch box features an adjustable latch lid that opens 80% of the way, providing easy access to your favorite foods and the ability to eat directly from the container one-handed. Removing the need to worry where to place your lid or the possibility of losing it during the cleaning process in all the other kitchen accessories use on a daily basis. But don’t worry the Sulagan containers also open all the way for effortless loading and cleaning.

The Sulagan lunch box can use labels to help you organize your meals or personalize your food storage containers and the lids are made from Ecozen bio-based plastics instead of traditional petroleum-based plastics. Ecozen is also carbon-neutral to produce. Sulagan’s borosilicate glass body is suitable for the dishwasher, microwave, oven, and freezer and allows you to cook, cool, and reheat your food all in the same container without it losing its shape or having to transfer your food between dishes.

The smart phone companion application which accompanies the Sulagan lunch box allows you to take photographs of your food and will use its computer vision technology to analyze and suggest a suitable reminder date when to use your food before it is likely to go off. You will then receive alerts notifying you when you’re food may be getting old.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $59 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Sulagan campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2022. To learn more about the Sulagan lunch box project review the promotional video below.

“Sulagan is here to make your everyday life a lot easier, with containers that use high quality, sustainable materials, and the Sulagan App that will help reduce your food waste. Sulagan containers combine sleek design and dynamic engineering for optimum performance.”

“Sulagan also makes being out and about more hygienic – our flip-top lid means you don’t need to put your lid on desks, tables, or even floors. Sulagan containers are customizable – with memo panels and different colored silicone to help you keep things organized and inspire you to take the time out of your day to make beautiful meals. “

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the lunch box, jump over to the official Sulagan crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

