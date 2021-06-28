Galapagos eco-friendly wetsuit for women and men

Galapagos is a new environmentally friendly sustainable wetsuit, designed to provide all year-round comfort even in the coldest of waters, providing you with maximum warmth and ultra flexibility. Galapagos has been designed by a team at the Turtl Project based in Barcelona, Spain and offers a wetsuit for women, children or men at an affordable price. The petroleum free neoprene design offers an eco-friendly alternative and significantly reduces the carbon footprint in the production process when compared to traditional neoprene.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $308 or £228 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Galapagos campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the Galapagos wetsuit project checkout the promotional video below.

“Thanks to our world-class wetsuit expertise, we have crafted a product of the finest quality with an amazing design, and have produced it with the best low-polluting materials. We are delighted to say that TURTL PROJECT produces the most versatile wetsuit you will ever find at an accessible price. Amid a monopolized wetsuit market by large brand names, high margins at quality’s cost, and no environmental commitment, Turtl Project’s effort is to deliver high-quality products with the lowest possible CO2 emissions at reasonable prices.”

“Galapagos Wetsuit has been designed and tested for, but is not exclusive to, high-performance Surfing, Kitesurfing, Sailing, Windsurfing, Paddle Surfing, and Wakeboarding. Why having a shorty wetsuit, a long-arm springsuit, a long john, a 5/4/3mm and a 3/2mm wetsuit if you can have a fullsuit for all year long.”

Source : Kickstarter

