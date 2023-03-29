Photos of the new BMW i5 released

BMW is working on its new 5 Series and this will include an all-electric model, the BMW i5 now we have some more photos of a camouflaged version of the car.

The new i5 was taken [art in a range of endurance tests and BMW have been testing the car out in siub zero temperatures to see how well this new electric vehicle performs.

As part of the production development process, the new BMW i5 first had to prove its mettle back in February 2022, when it completed a road trip from Munich to the BMW test centre at Arjeplog. A prototype model of the all-electric BMW 5 Series fully camouflaged with a special wrap, plastic attachments, grilles and provisional headlights and rear lights set off on a five-day test drive from the foothills of the Bavarian Alps up to Denmark, then on to the edge of the Arctic Circle in Swedish Lapland.

The journey of around 3,000 kilometres (1,850 miles) provided an early opportunity for the motors, power electronics, high-voltage battery and integrated heating and cooling system for the cabin and battery pack to demonstrate their advanced level of readiness on a long-distance journey. Featuring cutting-edge battery cell technology and intelligently controlled thermal management, the fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology – further upgraded for the new BMW i5 – forms the basis for long ranges and short charging times during breaks in the journey, even in extreme sub-zero ambient temperatures.

You can find out more information about the new BMW i5 and the new BMW 5 Series over at the BMW website at the link below, the car is coming later this year.

Source BMW





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals