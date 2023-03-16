New BMW 5 Series to offer all electric model

BMW has revealed that they will offer their new BMW 5 series in al all-electric performance model, the car will be unveiled later the year in October.

They have also announced that they will offer an all-electric version of their new BMW i5 Touring, this car will be launching in the spring of 2024.

In just a few months’ time, the eighth generation of the BMW 5 Series Sedan will make its debut. The new model is more dynamic and more comfortable than ever and boasts a fresh interpretation of its signature elegantly sporting design, not to mention BMW Operating System 8.5 with BMW Curved Display, innovative digital services and, for the first time, a purely electric drive system in the guise of the BMW i5.

The flexible powertrain architecture means the new BMW 5 Series Sedan can be offered in all-electric and plug-in hybrid variants as well as powered by highly efficient petrol and diesel engines with 48V mild hybrid technology.

At the BMW Group Annual Conference 2023, Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, announced further details of the new BMW 5 Series model range, indicating that the 5 Series Sedan would also be made available as an all-electric BMW M Performance model. “The all-electric BMW i4 M50* shows how BMW blends dynamic performance and electric mobility to perfection,” said Zipse. “It was the best-selling BMW M model worldwide in 2022. A fully electric Performance model from BMW M GmbH will also be included in the new BMW 5 Series Sedan line-up.”

You can find out more details about the new BMW 5 series over at BMW at the link below, we are looking forward to finding out more details about the car.

Source BMW





