BMW and AirConsole to develop in car games

BMW and AirConsole are launching a competition to develop in-car games. The games will be designed for an in-car experience.

This new competition will be promoted at the Game Developer Conference in San Francisco between the 20th and 24th of March.

Developers can submit their ideas and concepts as of today and until June 8th, 2023, via the official competition website. Among the submitted game concepts, the best four will be chosen as winners and will each receive 5,000 euros for the development of a prototype. If the prototype proves promising, AirConsole will fully fund the development of the game to then be included on the AirConsole platform. The winners are also invited to the BMW Group headquarters in Munich to see the result in action.

Stefan Butz, Vice President BMW Group Development for Entertainment and Apps: “This competition is a great opportunity for game developers to work with AirConsole to create engaging gaming experiences specifically for vehicles. We want to offer our customers a first-class entertainment experience and gaming is all about joy.”

Antti Makkonen, Director of Games at AirConsole, said, “As highlighted by the automotive industry at CES, gaming in the car is happening. Game makers need to start creating games for the car use-case, not just bring games to the car. Using phones as controllers inside the car makes playing accessible and fun for everyone, especially when considering that not everybody will own a game controller, or that playing directly on the car touch screen makes your arm tire quite fast.”

You can find out more details about this new partnership between BMW and AirConsole over at BMW’s website at the link below.

Source BMW





