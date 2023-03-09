New BMW iDrive system previewed

BMW has revealed some details about its next-generation BMW iDrive infotainment system, the carmaker has said that the new system will be gradually introduced to current models this year.

The new system comes with a range of new home screen functions and more, the new version with be BMW Operating System 8.5, and BMW is also developing version 9.

The BMW Group has reached the latest stage of development with the BMW iDrive system. A new home screen with clearly arranged functions offers greater ease of use on the BMW Curved Display. The system’s QuickSelect concept additionally brings an improved menu structure that takes its cues from consumer electronics devices. The new BMW iDrive plays a unique role in delivering a focused, assured driving experience by showing the right information in the right place. The new BMW iDrive system will be gradually introduced in current models1)2) over the course of 2023.

“Today, BMW iDrive is more than just a control and operating system – it’s a digital world of experience allowing human and car to interact with one another and exchange information,” remarks Stephan Durach, Senior Vice President BMW Group Connected Company Development. “As we said at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January 2023, we are continuously enhancing the associated user experience based on the latest available technology.” This translates into a broader offering of digital content for information and entertainment, shorter function update cycles, better information on charging points for electric vehicles and improved access to a host of specific online services.

You can find out more information about the new BMW iDrive system over at the BMW website at the link below.

Source BMW





