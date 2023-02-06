Raspberry Pi DIY Photon camera incident light meter

Photographers, makers and Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a great project that provides inspiration and instructions on building your very own camera light meter. The Photon is a compact yet fully featured photography light metre that is powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller.

The open source incident light meter called named Photon provides a fantastic affordable alternative to other light meter currently on the market. Check out the video embedded below to learn more about building your very own incident light meter using a little Raspberry Pi hardware.

“An incident light-meter can be an essential tool in photography (especially film photography with old cameras). The sophisticated computation baked-in to modern cameras devotes a lot of effort guessing ‘how much light is falling on the subject?”. If you have the option of getting to the subject and taking a reading, no guessing is required and everything becomes a lot easier. “

DIY incident light meter

“Film photography is definitely worth a go. It isn’t better than digital, but it is different. The pacing, the delayed gratification, and the constraints make it a joy. One tool that it calls for (although we use one for digital pics too) is an incident light meter. We made a light meter with a mechanical keyboard switch for added satisfaction. We tested it, and put it in a video.”

“Photon reproduces the some of the functionality of more expensive tools, using a few inexpensive/readily available parts. Currently it measures ambient light brightness, as well as the red, green and blue components of the light, which might allow White Balance readings in future iterations.”

Source : Veeb : GitHub : MagPi





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals