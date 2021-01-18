FUJIFILM PRO 400H camera film no longer in production



An era has come to an end this month as FUJIFILM announces the discontinuation of its iconic FUJIFILM PRO 400H camera film. The camera film is not being discontinued because of poor sales but due to the inability to obtain key ingredients for the manufacturing process. Raw material acquisition has already been made hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But unfortunately one of the key ingredients in making the FUJIFILM PRO 400H is just no longer available.

“FUJIFILM PRO 400H film is a unique product that is coated with a fourth layer – requiring specialized raw materials and chemicals. As it has become increasingly difficult to procure the raw materials needed to produce PRO 400H, Fujifilm has made the difficult business decision to discontinue PRO 400H. Right now we are focusing on supporting our customers in this transition.

Based on recent customer demand, we anticipate that we will be able to allocate 120 through the end of 2021. The production and sale of 135 will cease immediately, January 14, 2021.”

Source : The Phoblographer

