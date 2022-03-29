KickFlip compact phone stand and grip

Bobino has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch its new compact phone stand and grip in the form of the aptly named KickFlip. Simply attach the phone stand to the rear of your phone and it provides a more secure way to grip and view your phone screen allow you to rotate your phone 360° and is stable enough to watch hands-free in both landscape and portrait orientations.

“It’s not easy to design products that solve a problem in a nice way; so they function well and look nice. The real struggle for KickFlip was balancing function, our design language and ensuring the moving parts were durable. This is why it took roughly 6 months to settle on a design that was fairly intuitive, get to a nice shape and test the mechanical parts. We are pleased with the results so far.”

If the KickFlip crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the KickFlip phone stand and grip project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $17 or £13 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Five years ago we designed and introduced a compact, table top Phone Stand that you can use around the home or office. Phone Stands are super handy, but they are like pens – you never have one when you need it. The idea for the KickFlip has occupied our minds for years, but it wasn’t until about 2 years ago when my partner Aaron Wax began pushing, and I mean really pushing for an adhesive phone stand that you always have with you on your smart phone. “

“In April 2021 our sketches were transformed by our designer, Jan Habraken, into what you see today. Our business partner, Orca Creation, lead us through the engineering and quality control, until we were comfortable enough to share it with you. At Bobino we have designed dozens of handy personal accessories over the last 15 years. All of our products aim to solve simple problems that most people encounter every day. Therefore developing products from scratch is not new to us. Building and promoting a Kickstarter Campaign is new to us. This is our first! “

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the phone stand and grip, jump over to the official KickFlip crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

