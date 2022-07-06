goBelt C1 phone grip and stand is just 1mm thick

If you are searching for a slimline unobtrusive phone grip that can also be used as a stand. It might be worth you checking out the new goBelt C1 phone grip which measures just 1 mm in thickness. Building on previous designs inventor Andre Bar has refined the design even further and return to Kickstarter to raise the required funds needed to make the jump from concept into production. With still 25 days remaining the campaign already has over 200 backers and has blasted past its required pledge goal. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $9 or £7 (depending on current exchange rates).

– World thinnest smartphone grip

– Fold and unfold with a finger flip

– Kick-Stand function

– Applicable to any phone size

– Allows wireless charging

“We don’t! That’s why we designed goBelt – an easy to use phone grip with a kickstand funktion. And because we like minimalistic design, we have made it as thin as possible. Our goBelt measures only 1 millimeter and can be used as a phone grip or a kick stand. This was long ago, back in 2019. But guess what… Almost three years later goBelt is still unbeatable, being the thinnest product of its kind! And today we are proud to introduce to you the new version of this versatile upgrade for any smartphone. Our goBelt C1 combines the benefits of the existing goBelt design and the bunch of new experience we have got with it during the last years.”

Assuming that the goBelt C1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the goBelt C1 phone grip and stand project play the promotional video below.

Phone grip

“Designing the next generation of our phone grip, we decided not to start from scratch. Instead, we took a deeper look at some technical details which can be improved. We analyzed all the feedback came back from our customers, including our backers from the initial goBelt KICKSTARTER campaign from 2019. At this point we would like to thank everyone who has contacted us and reported problems and vulnerabilities discovered while using goBelt.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the phone grip and stand, jump over to the official goBelt C1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

