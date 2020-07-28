Philips 498P9 Brilliance 32:9 SuperWide curved LCD display unveiled

Phillips has introduced a new addition to their curved LCD display range in the form of the Philips 498P9 Brilliance, a 32:9 SuperWide 49″ screen offering a 5120 x 1440 pixel resolution. The huge display offers the equivalent screen space of two 27″ 16:9 Quad HD displays set up side-by-side. The 498P9 is equipped with a VA panel, offering very high native contrast (3000:1), a 70 Hz refresh rate for smoothly moving visuals, a high color accuracy (DeltaE < 2) and wide gamut coverage (sRGB 121%, AdobeRGB 91%).

“The Philips 498P9 monitor stands out from the crowd thanks to its wide range of technological features. Dual QHD resolution (5120 x 1440) ensures the massive screen delivers crisp details and picture fidelity – perfect for those tasks that require precision and accuracy. The image quality is enhanced even more thanks to SmartImage, an exclusive leading-edge technology that analyses the content displayed on the screen and optimizes the display performance. Moreover, the Adaptive-Sync technology ensures effortlessly smooth action for fluid, artefact-free gaming performance to enjoy the SuperWide aspect ratio after working hours.”

“For Philips, user comfort has always been a priority, so the 498P9 offers a multitude of features including LowBlue Mode and Flicker-Free technology to reduce flicker for less guru eye fatigue. With regard to sustainability, this new model can also score: by flicking the 0-Watt hard switch, users can completely cut off the monitor’s AC power, resulting in zero power consumption. Moreover, it meets environmental standards such as EnergyStar 8.0, EPEAT, RoHS, TCO Certified, and its packaging material is 100% recyclable.”

The Philips 498P9 Brilliance Monitor will be available to purchase from next month August 2020 price from €889.

Source : Phillips

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals