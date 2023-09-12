Peugeot E-3008 electric SUV gets official

Peugeot has unveiled its latest electric vehicle, the Peugeot E-3008, a new all-electric SUV and it comes with an all-electric range of up to 700km or 435 miles, the car is built on the STLA Medium platform from Stellantis.

The new Peugeot E-3008 electric SUV comes with a range of different power options, the top model comes with 316 horsepower and features two electric motors and also four-wheel drive.

The PEUGEOT E-3008 is the first model to use Stellantis’ brand new STLA Medium platform, which takes the brand to the next level. This innovative platform has been designed to offer best-in-class performance for the most important criteria for customers: range (up to 700km), recharge time (30 minutes), driving pleasure, performance, efficiency and connected services and functions (Trip Planner, Smart charging,Vehicle to load and Over The Air updates).

The Next-Level PEUGEOT E-3008 will be produced exclusively at the Sochaux plant in France and will be on sale from February 2024.

The range will be based on two trim levels, Allure and GT, with 3 option packs to keep the choices simple, and three all-electric powertrains (210bhp, 230bhp Long Range and 320bhp Dual Motor (4-wheel drive). Hybrid powertrains will also be available, according to market.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot E-3008 electric SUVover at Peugeot at the link below, the car will launch next year, as yet there are no details on pricing for this new electric SUV.

Source Peugeot



