Peugeot 508 and 508 SW OTR for £34,020

Peugeot has announced that it is now taking orders for the Peugeot 508 and 508 SW in the UK. Pricing for the car starts at £34,0202 on the road and there are a number of different models in the range.

This includes the top models which are the Peugeot Sport Engineered models and pricing for these cars start at £53,825 on the road. Peugeot has revealed that the first deliveries will land with customers in September.

The new PEUGEOT 508 range features several exterior and interior styling updates that reflect the latest PEUGEOT design developments. A new front face with an extended front grille now proudly features the PEUGEOT shield, alongside body-coloured accents on Allure and GT variants, while PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED models get a specific black front grille for a more aggressive look.

PEUGEOT has also updated the front and rear lighting on all new 508 variants. At the front, Matrix LED headlights featuring PEUGEOT’s iconic 3-claw signature are now standard across all variants, while at the back, new Full 3D rear lights with the same 3-claw signature and scrolling direction indicators can be found.

As part of the design update, PEUGEOT has introduced two new wheel designs for customers. Allure models can now be had with 17-inch ‘MERION’ wheels with a new finish, while GT models come with 18-inch ‘EPHERRA’ wheels. For GT models, 19-inch ‘AUGUSTA’ wheels are also available as an option. A choice of three new metallic paint colours are also available: Eclipse Blue, Titane Grey and Okenite White. Selenium Grey, previously exclusive to the PEUGEOT SPORT ENGINEERED versions, is now also available across the entire range.

You can find out more information about the new Peugeot 508 and 508 SW cars over at Peugeot at the link below, both versions are now available to order ahead of their September launch in the UK.

Source Peugeot



