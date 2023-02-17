Peugeot 3008 and 5008 48V hybrids unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled two new 48V hybrid models of the Peugeot 3008 and the Peugeot 5008. The new models feature a 136 horsepower petrol engine with a 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox.

The gearbox also comes with an integrated electric motor, which will apparently reduce consumption by around 15%.

During everyday driving the combustion and electric motors can run concurrently or separately to maximise efficiency with drivers being notified via the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® of which power source is in use. When the battery charge allows it, the HYBRID system makes it possible to start, manoeuvre and drive at low speed in heavy traffic in 100% electric mode. In urban driving, the PEUGEOT 3008 and 5008 HYBRID can be driven more than half of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode.

The new 48V HYBRID powertrain results in a drop in fuel consumption of 15% with these savings mostly being achieved during urban driving, while motorway efficiency remains unchanged. When the car is decelerating, the petrol motor shuts off completely, allowing the electric motor to generate energy to recharge the battery.

At higher speeds the combustion engine stops when the driver releases the accelerator pedal at a steady speed and when slowing down. When the engine is under high load, such as during overtaking, the electric motor provides additional torque with a one-off boost that compensates for the turbo’s response time. This will avoid downshifts and provides more driving comfort and dynamism. When the driver presses the accelerator fully, the electric engine provides an additional 9 kW (approx. 12 hp) of power.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot 3008 and 5008 48V hybrids over at Peugeot at the link below.

Source Peugeot





