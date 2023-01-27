Every 2023 Peugeot car will be electrified

Peugeot has announced that every 2023 Peugeot model will be electrified, this will include EVs and also hybrid vehicles.

The carmaker has also announced that it is introducing new hybrid technology which ill be rolled out to a wide range of vehicles this year.

PEUGEOT is introducing new hybrid technology with MHEV 48v and we will have a strong roll out in this year with 208, 2008, 308, 3008, 5008 and 408. The PEUGEOT Hybrid 48V system consists of a new-generation 100hp or 136hp PureTech petrol engine, coupled to an unprecedented 6-speed electrified dual-clutch gearbox (E-DCS6) which incorporates an electric motor (21 kW). Thanks to a battery that recharges while driving, this technology offers increased low-end torque and a 15% reduction in fuel consumption (from 126g of CO2/km in 3008). In urban driving, a C-segment SUV equipped with the HYBRID system can thus operate more than 50% of the time in 100% zero-emission electric mode. It also allows you to drive in zero-emission mode in urban use.

Peugeot is also launching a new E-3008 which will have a range of up to 700 km or 435 miles, there will be three power options available.

