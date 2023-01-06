New Peugeot Inception Concept EV unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled a new EV concept car, the Peugeot Inception Concept, the car is designed to showcase the company’s vision for future vehicles.

The new EV concept car from Peugeot looks impressive from the photos and we are looking forward to finding out what the company has planned for future vehicles.

Featuring a revolutionary exterior and interior design, including the next-generation PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® and innovative Hypersquare control system with steer-by-wire technology, the INCEPTION CONCEPT will inspire PEUGEOT’s future products from 2025, with the goal of bringing most of its innovations to production.

Based on the STLA Large platform, the fully electric INCEPTION CONCEPT is powered by a 100kWh battery providing a range of 497 miles. With two electric motors, the INCEPTION CONCEPT produces almost 680hp and accelerates from 0-62mph in under three seconds. The model also features 800V technology, enabling it to add 93 miles of range in just five minutes, and is capable of wireless induction charging.

The PEUGEOT INCEPTION CONCEPT introduces a new, simpler and more refined design language for the brand, which will be introduced on future models from 2025. At the front, it features an all-new light signature incorporating PEUGEOT’s distinctive claw design, which is merged with the front grille to create a single object that also houses the sensors. This is made up of a single piece of glass with the logo in the centre, magnified by the 3D luminescent effect.

You can find out more information about the new Peugeot Inception Concept over at Peugeot’s website at the link below.

