Peugeot 208 and E-208 start at £20,400 OTR in the UK

The new Peugeot 208 will start at £20,400 on the road and the new Peugeot E-208 EV will start at £32,400 on the road, both of these new models are now available to order from Peugeot in the UK.

Peugeot has revealed the pricing for its new 208 range in the UK, this includes the new electric vehicle version as well, the Peugeot 208 will start at £20,400 OTR and the E-208 will start at £32,400. There will be a range of different trim levels to choose from for each model.

The trim levels include the Active which is available as a petrol, hybrid, or pure electric vehicle, there is also the E-Style model which is an EV only, plus the Allure which is available as either, petrol, hybrid, or EV only.

The top model in the range is the GT model which comes with a choice of petrol, two hybrid options, and an electric vehicle model, the most powerful vehicle in the range is the EV model which comes with 156 horsepower.

PEUGEOT recently introduced its updated light signature on the 9X8 racecar, and now the new 208 and E-208 proudly showcase this design, marked by the three elongated vertical light claws, adding a unique feline touch to the vehicles. When it comes to the GT versions, these light claws beautifully extend into the full LED headlights, split into three separate optical modules. Notably, the Allure and GT editions of the 208 have a front design that seamlessly merges a body-coloured pattern into the bumper, epitomizing PEUGEOT’s latest design philosophy. Switching to the rear, the 208 has beautifully reimagined PEUGEOT’s iconic light design, gracefully displaying three horizontal LED red claws. For those eyeing the GT model, they’ll find both the reversing lights and turn signals in LED. As for colour options, the new 208 and E-208 present a choice of seven captivating shades. Two newcomers to the palette are Selenium Grey, making its debut with the 208, and the exclusively available Agueda Yellow for the refreshed 208. You can find out more details about the new Peugeot 208 and the new Peugeot E-208 over at Peugeot at the link below, both models are now available to order in the UK.

Source Peugeot



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals