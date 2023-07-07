New Peugeot 208 and E-208 unveiled

Peugeot has unveiled a new Peugeot 208 and E-208 and the cars get an updated design and also some new powertrains for both petrol and electric models. The car comes with a range of upgrades over the previous model and it is designed to have a more sporty look than the previous model.

The car gets some new front lights and a new look on the front, there are also new lights on the back and a new design, plus the car will be available in a choice of seven colors including a new Agueda Yellow color.

New PEUGEOT front light signature: First introduced on the 9X8 Hypercar, the new 508 and 508 SW, then recently on the new 2008, the new PEUGEOT light signature now also adorns the new 208 and E-208. The three long vertical light claws are a distinctive element of this signature and are integrated into the gloss black inserts on the bumper. They have been shifted towards the outer edge of the car and help to give the 208 a broader appearance.

All new 208 models feature this new front-light signature. On GT versions, this light feature goes even further. The striking effect of the three light claws is extended into the lighting function of the full LED headlamps using three independent optical modules.

You can find out more details about the new Peugeot 208 and E-208 cars over at the Peugeot website at the link below, orders will start i n October, as yet we do not have any details in pricing, although it is expected to be in line with the previous model.

Source Peugeot



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals