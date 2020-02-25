Straffr a personal fitness trainer thats always with you

Sports enthusiasts Stefan Weiss has created a new fitness trainer that can always be with you to help you train whether you are in the gym or elsewhere. Straffr is a smart resistance band that makes working-out simple, effective, and personalised, Check out the video below to learn more about the band designed to transform your workouts.

“Our increasingly busy lives make it hard to squeeze in time for anything, let alone working-out. Research suggests that only 21% of adults meet physical activity guidelines, while less than 5% perform 30 minutes of physical activity per day. And we bet you feel it! This leads to weak muscles, bad posture and pain. So, we developed STRAFFR, to make your personal training easier and smarter than ever before.”

“STRAFFR is a smart resistance band and training platform that makes working-out simple, effective, and personalized. What’s more, the compact design means this pocket-friendly equipment is your new travel buddy. Just grab it and go! Want to workout but always finding excuses not to? It’s raining outside. There’s one more email to send. The kids need their dinner. Can’t afford the monthly gym membership. We’ve heard it all before. But that’s where resistance band training comes into its own. All you need is a little floor space and a spare 20 minutes to have a full-body workout – without even leaving the house!”

Source : Kickstarter

