be quiet! Dark Power 12 PC power supply range introduced

be quiet! Has this week announced their new Dark Power 12 PC power supplies, providing high-end 750, 850, and 1000 watt units. Dark Power 12 features an 80 PLUS Titanium certification, together with an advanced topology, and a proven cooling concept to provide you with the “perfect balance between efficiency, performance, and silence” says the press release. Dark Power 12 will be available to purchase from March 9th priced at $199.90 / £205.99 / €214.90 (750 W), $239,90 / £239.99 / €249,90 (850 W), or $279,90 / £269.99 / €279,90 (1000 W).

An Overclocking Key lets users combine the four 12 V rails into one with high power output, ideal for overclocked processors or graphics cards and be quiet! has combined added fully modular black sleeved cables.

Features of the Dark Power 12 PC power supplies :

– 80 PLUS Titanium efficiency (up to 95.9%)

– Patented frameless Silent Wings fan for virtually inaudible operation

– Revolutionary full mesh PSU front with redesigned funnel shape air inlet upholds the high air circulation abilities

– Overclocking key switches between four 12V rails and one massive 12V rail

– Modular cable management for maximum convenience

– Active Rectifier + full bridge LLC technology provides unmatched signal stability and extremely high power efficiency

– Up to eight PCIe connectors for overclocked high-end GPUs

– Wire-free inside the PSU for enhanced cooling and longevity

– Japanese 105°C capacitors ensure highest stability and reliability

– Ten-year manufacturer’s warranty

– Product conception, design and quality control in Germany

“As a successor to the popular Dark Power Pro 11 and lower-wattage option to the Dark Power Pro 12 series, many beloved features from both series carry over into Dark Power 12, including the Overclocking Key. This switch allows users to change the power supply from multi-rail mode to single-rail mode with the flick of a button or an optional jumper, increasing the PSU’s stability under extreme overclocking conditions. To match the high-quality components inside the power supply unit, be quiet! has created a steel housing that elevates this power supply series’s appearance and offers a complete set of modular, black sleeved cables. Thanks to its high component quality and the innovative cooling design, be quiet! offers a 10-year manufacturer’s warranty.”

Source : TPU : be quiet!

