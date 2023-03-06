Pax Dei social sandbox MMO game unveiled

If you are interested in learning more about the recently unveiled Pax Dei social sandbox MMO game you are sure to enjoy this quick overview from the games developers explaining little more about what you can expect from the unique mechanics of the game. The mediaeval adventure will be launching on PC and will offer gamers an “immense, player-driven, social sandbox” in which to socialise and adventure created by a seasoned team of industry veterans and featuring a cloud based client playable on any screen including consoles and mobile phones in the future.

“Welcome to a vast, social sandbox MMO inspired by the legends of the medieval era. Here, myths are real, ghosts exist, and magic is unquestioned. Join thousands of players as you explore the land, build your home, forge your reputation, and craft your own stories. What world will you make?”

Pax Dei developer overview

“Discover Pax Dei—a vast, social sandbox MMO inspired by the legends of the medieval era, with community and emergent gameplay at its heart. Pax Dei is the game we’ve been dreaming of making for longer than we care to remember. We can’t wait to see how players will engage with our world, and watch as their stories come to life.”

“Adventure awaits as you set foot into the Wilderness. Here, you’ll battle evil beings, uncover mysteries of an ancient and wondrous past, and square off against rival Clans as you struggle for power, position, and resources. A word of warning: The further you journey from home, the stranger and more dangerous this world becomes. The glory, bounty, and secrets you bring back will enrich your entire Clan. How much challenge are you willing to accept? That’s for you to decide.”

Source : Steam





