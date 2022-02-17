Passport III 65w travel adapter can charge 6 devices simultaneously

Passport III is a new multipurpose travel adapter capable of charging 6 devices simultaneously, thanks to the integration of 4 USB-C ports, GaN technology and auto resetting fuses. Designed for home and travel the 65w travel adapter comes with a two-year warranty. Over 2700 Kickstarter backers have already pledged over $180,000 with still 28 days remaining.Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“Like all Zendure products, Passport III is meticulously engineered and packed with brilliant features. An ultra-versatile 65W travel charger with a super tiny, lightweight, minimalist design. Traditional travel chargers tend to be kind of similar to each other in design, functions, and even colors. Passport III is a total game-changer. With a unique metal gradient finish and a transparent back cover, our new travel charger has an inspired aesthetic, charging all your essentials in style.”

Passport III travel adapter

If the Passport III crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the Passport III 65W travel adapter project play the promotional video below.

“With 4 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port, Passport III offers exceptional charging performance. Even different charging protocols are easily handled, with super-wide compatibility. This is our most powerful Passport ever. You can easily charge your 13 inches MacBook Pro in just 2 hours, and charge your iPhone to 50% in under 30 minutes, without any bulky proprietary chargers. That’s because Passport III uses best-in-class Navitas Gallium Nitride (GaN) semiconductors.”

“Passport III is palm-sized, superfast and versatile, handling most USB-C laptops, phones, tablets, as well as Switch and even your high-power devices like induction cookers, space heaters and more.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 65W travel adapter, jump over to the official Passport III crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

