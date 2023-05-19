Passage by 1Password helps businesses rollout passkey support

Businesses looking to start using passkeys rather than passwords to secure data for customers and also corporate accounts may be interested to know that the comprehensive password manager service 1Password has rolled out a new service this week in the form of Passage. As we already know the future of passwordless authentication is passkeys.

Passkeys are tied to your device’s existing security and provide a simple and secure way to log in to all your accounts. They’re more secure than traditional passwords, and reduce the risk of phishing attacks. If you would like to learn more about what passkeys are and how they work, check out our previous in-depth guide.

“According to a FIDO Alliance survey, 58% of consumers in the U.S. have abandoned purchases due to the difficulty of managing passwords. Creating a secure, frictionless sign-in experience will benefit both your customers and your business – they get a smoother login process, and you get happy customers less likely to abandon their purchases.”

“Implementing passkeys can be challenging as there are complexities surrounding cross-platform compatibility, account recovery, and ongoing maintenance. Passage by 1Password makes it simple for you to add passwordless authentication methods on your websites and apps with just two lines of code. We currently offer two solutions – Passkey Complete and Flex – that will give your customers the smooth sign-in process they deserve. This will increase engagement and conversions without putting a strain on your developers’ most precious resource: time.”

Passkey Complete & Flex

“Passkey Complete lets you ditch traditional passwords and enjoy the full business and security benefits of passkeys without your own authentication infrastructure. It’s a ready-to-use solution that completely replaces your existing login flow. If you’re building a website or app from scratch, or are ready to make your product fully passwordless, it’s the perfect solution for you.

Not quite ready to go all-in on passkeys? Flex lets you offer a simple passkey login experience alongside traditional passwords and other authentication methods. Quickly adopt passkeys as an option, giving your business time to validate this new authentication type across your user experiences and systems.

Our solution allows you to build towards the future while continuing to support your customers with the traditional methods they know. You’ll lead the transition towards a better, more secure login experience so you are well positioned as consumer passkey adoption accelerates.”

Source : 1Password



