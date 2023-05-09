1Password passkey support soon launching

During the summer months of this year the exceptional 1Password password manager application and service will add support for users to use passkeys to access their online accounts through 1Password in the browser. With 1Password, you will be able to access your passkeys on any device and seamlessly sign in. “Passkeys are the future of authentication: they’re both safer, and easier to use than passwords“. Earlier this month Google announced its accounts now support Passkeys allowing its users to log in to their accounts using a Passkey instead of a passwords.

Then more about how 1Password will support passkeys and how you will be able to use them with the password manager service by watching the quick video below. If you are wondering how this new technology is going to replace passwords you can check out our previous article which explains what are passkeys are and how do they work.

1Password passkeys support

“We’ve been working hard to bring you the ability to create, store, manage, and use passkeys in 1Password – just like you do with passwords today. Beginning in June, this will mean easy access to all your logins across all your devices, no matter what kind of credential is under the hood. We’re delighted that Google is supporting passkeys. There are a handful of critical services on the web that will drive passkey adoption, and Google is right at the top of that list.”

“Google’s announcement will help more people discover passkeys, and encourage other companies to add passkey support to their websites and apps. 2023 is quickly shaping up to be the year of the passkey – and 1Password is all in. Google and 1Password are both board members of the FIDO Alliance, an open industry association that works to reduce the world’s reliance on passwords. We’re excited to continue working with Google and other members of the Alliance to accelerate passkey adoption around the world.”

