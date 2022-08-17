1Password 8 password manager launches for iOS and Android

1Password the fully featured and secure password manager application, available across a wide variety of different platforms has today announced the launch of its 1Password 8 app for iOS and Android devices. Earlier this year the app entered its early access development stage and is now available to all via the appropriate app stores.

“With a modern design, streamlined productivity features and intuitive security protections, the next generation of 1Password for mobile brings more feature parity between the desktop and mobile apps than ever before. It enables seamless security on the go, making it even easier for anyone to protect their digital life, without hassle, from whichever device they prefer,” explains the 1Password team.

“It’s more important than ever to fight against platform lock-in and ensure everyone has access to seamless security across all of their devices. With updates including streamlined productivity features, intuitive security protections and a modernized design, the next generation of 1Password for mobile brings more desktop app features than ever before to the palm of your hand, enabling seamless security on the go across any device. “

Features of the latest 1Password 8 application now available for iOS and Android users include:

– Access items immediately : Highlight favorites, see recently created items, pin specific fields from a login and more.

– Manage sensitive information quickly and easily : Login credentials and sensitive information are automatically created and saved in 1Password, allowing users to seamlessly autofill passwords, credit card information, addresses and more into apps and websites.

– Provide search suggestions : 1Password will automatically suggest potential item matches as users type in search terms, helping them to find what they need, fast.

– Refreshed notifications enable easy security updates : The new Watchtower dashboard provides actionable alerts and a holistic view of security risks and vulnerabilities, making it easy for 1Password admins and users to protect themselves by quickly identifying and updating weak passwords, inactive 2FA and compromised passwords that put them at risk.

– Unlock with biometrics : Using Face ID or a fingerprint on their devices allows users to securely and conveniently access 1Password.

– Customize 1Password with a new home screen: Allows users to personalize their 1Password experience by highlighting favorites, reordering sections and adding quick actions.

– Find items even more quickly : An updated always-on navigation bar allows users to quickly access their home screen, search for items, and open Watchtower or app settings. It also includes new item icons, typography, detailed views for items and vaults and more.

“1Password is relentlessly focused on making it easy for anyone to get more done online while staying safe. As we increasingly live and work on our phones, it’s essential to provide robust device security that flows just as naturally as the apps we rely on,” said Jeff Shiner, CEO of 1Password. “1Password 8 for iOS and Android ushers in a new era for our mobile apps – enabling greater personalization, deepening our human-centric platform and helping to eliminate the headache of logins on mobile devices. Importantly, our updated app reflects our commitment to ensuring people have a seamless experience across all devices and platforms”

