1Password 8 for Mac password manager now available to download

Apple Mac users might be interested to know that the element team responsible for the fantastic 1Password password manager application has now launched version 8 for Mac systems after previously being available as a beta release.

The new public release was launched yesterday and provides users with a redesigned interface and a number of new features including a new Universal Autofill feature enabling Apple users to enter passwords into applications in the same way that you can when using a browser.

“1Password 8 takes productivity to the next level with improved workflows and deeper integrations with macOS. It all starts with Quick Access. Inspired by tools like Spotlight and Alfred, Quick Access is a floating panel that is always available, giving you access to all of your 1Password data, wherever you need it. Quick Access is fully keyboard-optimized, and it’s smart, too, suggesting the most relevant logins for the active application.”

“Quick Access is just one of the ways 1Password 8 will supercharge your productivity. And it’s fast. It’s hard to be productive when waiting for things to load, so we tuned every workflow to be super efficient. From unlock to search to filling, everything is quick and snappy. 1Password 8 comes with the security and privacy guarantees you’ve come to expect from 1Password, along with new tools to keep you safer online. The new Watchtower Dashboard makes it super simple to get a pulse on your security and see where you need to improve.”

“Watchtower uses on-device analysis to calculate password strength and detect vulnerable passwords, giving you actionable and personalized advice while preserving your privacy. All of your information is protected behind the best security design we’ve ever had. And when it’s time to unlock, use Touch ID or Apple Watch for a terrific passwordless experience.”

Source : 1P

