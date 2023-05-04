Google has announced that Google Accounts now support Passkeys, you can now log into your account using a Passkey instead of a password, this is a new way to sign into your account that is designed to be more secure and also easier.

Passkeys use things like your fingerprint, your face, or a PIN to log in to your account, this means that you would use the same login on your device for multiple websites, but different Passkeys on these websites. This means that Passkeys are much easier to use as you do not have to remember multiple passwords.

Today, passkeys for Google Accounts are available. You can try them out at g.co/passkeys and setting it up is easy. For Google Workspace accounts, administrators will soon have the option to enable passkeys for their end-users during sign-in. Of course, like any new beginning, the change to passkeys will take time. That’s why passwords and 2SV will still work for Google Accounts. We look forward to helping people, and others in the industry, take this next leap to make signing in easier and safer with Google.

You can find out more details about the Google Accounts new Passkeys feature over at the Google website at the link below, this technology is expected to completely replace passwords altogether.

Source Google





